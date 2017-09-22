According to Sports Illustrated, they “searched gyms, fields, courts, tracks and trails around the world” to compile this year’s list of the top 50 most fit athletes in the world. While at no point do they call them the ‘Top Fitty’ (as they should), they did select two of WWE’s most decorated Superstars for their ‘Fittest Fifty’ list.

Newly minted author Charlotte Flair ranked for a second consecutive year, coming in at No. 29:

Ashley Fliehr, aka Charlotte, is more than just a WWE star. She competed internationally in gymnastics for seven years, won three cheerleading national championships, played volleyball and basketball and did swimming, diving, ballet and track and field. She’s an all-around athlete and goes all-in on workouts so she can perform in the ring. — via SI

Simone Biles took home the top spot for the women, whereas Christiano Ronaldo walked away on his weird lumpy legs with top slot on the men’s list. Speaking of, the No. 24 spot on that same list went to 16-time World Champion and consummate morning show host John Cena: