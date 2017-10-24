John Cena’s Next Great Cause Is The Eradication Of Polio

YouTube

You might not have thought about polio in a while, but it’s very much on the forefront of the mind of WWE Superstar John Cena. Cena wants to bring awareness like it’s 1938 by partnering with Rotary International and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on World Polio Day. Let’s let the 16-time World Champ — or rather the expert tasked with educating him — explain:

Polio was once thought to be eradicated, but there continue to be 10-20 million estimated polio survivors worldwide. While there is no cure, Rotary International vaccinates 2.5 billion children a year, and has helped reduce cases by 99.9% since 1988. Children under the age of five are the most susceptible to Poliomyelitis, and if we know anything about John Cena, he is all about improving the lives of sick kids. Through education and funding for proper vaccines, Rotary is working towards making sure you can’t see any future endemics.

I am all for him and Nikki Bella putting all of their energy outside of the ring into awkwardly wonderful educational PSAs. Remember when she wanted us all to quit smoking, nay, never start in the first place? Plus we get to find out what they both feel strongly about in their lives. Anti-smoking, vaccinations, maintaining a balanced diet and eating a lot of leafy greens probably. Not to mention that Cena already has the most incredible listening face:

Now that’s the nod of a real champion.