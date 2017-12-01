John Cena Is Being Sued By Ford After Reselling A Custom Car

Granted, you may not live on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel like the With Spandex editorial staff, so you may not know this, but on top of everything else John Cena does — starring in movies, learning Pixies songs on the piano, eradicating polio, potentially inspiring a monument to be erected — he also has a webseries called John Cena: Auto Geek where he test-drives some seriously impressive pieces of machinery. But it looks like the subject of one of his recent episodes has landed him in a bit of hot water.

Above, you can watch Cena driving a 2017 Ford GT — a rare supercar with a sticker price of more than $450,000 — through the mean streets of Tampa, Florida. Apparently, via the terms of Ford’s GT buyer’s agreement, Cena was under obligation to own the vehicle for a minimum of two years, but a new lawsuit filed in Michigan’s U.S. District Court by the automaker alleges the 16-time WWE champion flipped the car for a hefty profit shortly after filming.