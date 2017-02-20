John Cena Raps And Then Gets Slimed To Promote The Kids’ Choice Awards

#John Cena #WWE
02.20.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments

Back in January, John Cena announced that he’d been chosen to host the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. “I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!” said the recent WWE Champion, and listen, when it comes to slime, Nickelodeon doesn’t f*ck around.

In this latest promo video for the upcoming awards Show, John Cena remixes his own theme song, replacing “time” with “slime,” a clever lyrical twist not seen since Skid Row rhymed the word kiss with … the word kiss:

