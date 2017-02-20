John Cena Raps And Then Gets Slimed To Promote The Kids’ Choice Awards

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in January, John Cena announced that he’d been chosen to host the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. “I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!” said the recent WWE Champion, and listen, when it comes to slime, Nickelodeon doesn’t f*ck around.

In this latest promo video for the upcoming awards Show, John Cena remixes his own theme song, replacing “time” with “slime,” a clever lyrical twist not seen since Skid Row rhymed the word kiss with … the word kiss: