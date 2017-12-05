ITV

John Cena is currently taking some time off from WWE to focus on his full-time job these days: just generally being John Cena.

The 16-time world champ is hard at work filming movies like Bumblebee and being sued by companies like Ford, but he’s also hitting the press circuit with a vengeance following the release of Daddy’s Home 2 and the impending release of Ferdinand on December 15, the first time Cena will anchor a cinematic animated feature.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (which is like Good Morning America, but blander), Cena’s promotion of Ferdinand segued into the hosts talking about his proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. While watching a clip of the proposal, Cena started getting glassy-eyed, and Piers Morgan expressed surprise about the Champ getting emotional.