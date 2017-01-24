Getty Image

Everywhere around the world, everyone wants John Cena to be in their project and host their awards show. Host their anything, really. He’s conquered the world of variety television with his appearances on Maya and Marty and Saturday Night Live. He’s also totally nailed the hosting gig with his numerous co-hosting spots on Today and his universally acclaimed turn as ESPYs emcee.

And now, for his next feat of strength, he will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which amazingly is something he hasn’t ever done before, despite “John Cena” and “Nickelodeon” going together like peanut butter and jelly.

From the official Nickelodeon press release:

WE Superstar, actor and television host John Cena is set to host Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, airing live on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 8-9:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed, Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will celebrate kids’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more. With stunts and surprises at every turn, the show will air live from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles and will be seen by kids around the globe on Nickelodeon channels in more than 180 countries and territories. Additional Kids’ Choice Awards news, including categories and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show,” said Cena. “I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!” “John Cena’s energy and larger-than-life personality will bring the most excitement, comedy and fun to this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” said Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, Senior Vice President, Talent and Events for Nickelodeon. “He’s a big kid at heart, and we can’t wait to give kids around the world a front row seat to this year’s show.” While this will be Cena’s first time hosting the global show, he is beloved worldwide by the Nickelodeon family, having previously hosted Australia’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2008, as well as undergoing a sliming at the first UK Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Undergoing a sliming” seems like a pretty useful expression to have in your back pocket, in my opinion. So there you have it. Luckily, since it’s a KIDS’ choice, Cena for the first time ever will be able to say, “NOW SOME OF Y’ALL LIKE ME AND SO DO THE REST OF Y’ALL.” He’ll also almost certainly get slimed again. And I’m not sure what the categories are for the Kids’ Choice Awards, but probably stuff like “Best Drake Or Josh” or “Best Time Clarissa Explained It All” or “Best Dog With A Blog.”