The Best Of John Cena

Jimmy Fallon’s Silly Games Are No Match For John Cena

#John Cena #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
03.23.17 3 Comments

YouTube

John Cena is hard at work promoting WrestleMania 33, and on Wednesday night he stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While Big Show was hard at work telling Hulk Hogan stories on Conan, Cena was wearing a portion of Mark Henry’s salmon suit and bracing for endless Fallon giggles.

First, the two sat down to play a game, because “Jimmy Fallon” and “playing games” go together like “Roman Reigns” and “conditioner.” The game in question for Cena was the “Whisper Challenge,” which involves someone putting on headphones with loud music playing and trying to guess what the other person is saying. This is the Twenty One quiz show of our age, everyone.

Not surprisingly, this game was absolutely no challenge to Cena, because he’s JOHN CENA, and also because Fallon’s second phrase for him was like a softball and a layup at the same time. A soft lay?

Subscribe to UPROXX

But at least Cena really liked the music.

YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSjimmy fallonJohn CenaTHE TONIGHT SHOWWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP