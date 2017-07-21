The Best Of John Cena

Watch John Cena’s Return To Freestyle Rap (Now In Mandarin!)

#John Cena #WWE
07.21.17 59 mins ago

YouTube

John Cena has pretty much done it all in his career. He’s been a 16-time world champion, a movie star, gotten slimed countless times … he’s even been both a talking bull AND a talking elephant. And probably his bucket list accomplishment: making Rob Schneider feel bad about himself. But he may perhaps forever best be known to the world at large for being the wrestler that had a hit rap album. No, not Macho Man. The other album.

Cena’s days as a full-time (cough) active wrestler may be numbered, but it’s clear he’s having the most fun possible in WWE while he still can. To wit, you may remember via Total Divas and international business ventures that Cena has spent the past couple years teaching himself to be at least semi-fluent in Mandarin. When you’re on buses and planes every day of your life, why NOT learn a new language?

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSFREESTYLE RAPJohn CenaWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP