Watch John Cena’s Return To Freestyle Rap (Now In Mandarin!)

John Cena has pretty much done it all in his career. He’s been a 16-time world champion, a movie star, gotten slimed countless times … he’s even been both a talking bull AND a talking elephant. And probably his bucket list accomplishment: making Rob Schneider feel bad about himself. But he may perhaps forever best be known to the world at large for being the wrestler that had a hit rap album. No, not Macho Man. The other album.

Cena’s days as a full-time (cough) active wrestler may be numbered, but it’s clear he’s having the most fun possible in WWE while he still can. To wit, you may remember via Total Divas and international business ventures that Cena has spent the past couple years teaching himself to be at least semi-fluent in Mandarin. When you’re on buses and planes every day of your life, why NOT learn a new language?