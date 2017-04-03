The Best Of John Cena

John Cena Finally Popped The Question To Nikki Bella After Their WrestleMania 33 Match

#John Cena #Wrestlemania
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.02.17

WWE Network

We’ve seen John Cena acknowledge a marriage proposal in the Monday Night Raw crowd, and now we’ve seen how he’d handle it himself.

John Cena surprised the world at Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, reality TV/WWE co-star and tag team partner, Nikki Bella, following their tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. Miz and Maryse had been using Cena’s notoriously cold feet to make fun of him in a series of brilliant Total Bellas parody segments on Smackdown, and after Cena and Bella won the match with a double Attitude Adjustment, Big Matrimony John came through.

Cena emotionally opened up about talking to Bella after her career-threatening surgery, and how he once told her, “one day, I’m going to marry you.” We don’t know when that’ll be exactly, but now we’re on the Road to Wedding Mania.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#Wrestlemania
TAGSJohn Cenamarriage proposalsNIKKI BELLAWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP