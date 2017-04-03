WWE Network

We’ve seen John Cena acknowledge a marriage proposal in the Monday Night Raw crowd, and now we’ve seen how he’d handle it himself.

John Cena surprised the world at Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, reality TV/WWE co-star and tag team partner, Nikki Bella, following their tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. Miz and Maryse had been using Cena’s notoriously cold feet to make fun of him in a series of brilliant Total Bellas parody segments on Smackdown, and after Cena and Bella won the match with a double Attitude Adjustment, Big Matrimony John came through.

Cena emotionally opened up about talking to Bella after her career-threatening surgery, and how he once told her, “one day, I’m going to marry you.” We don’t know when that’ll be exactly, but now we’re on the Road to Wedding Mania.