John Cena Called The Miz And Maryse The ‘Sh*t Couple’ On Talking Smack

We’ve known for a good long while that John Cena and Nikki Bella were penciled in to have a WrestleMania match against The Miz and Maryse, but I think even the biggest proponents of that match (me) weren’t aware the build-up was going to be so damned fun. On Tuesday’s Smackdown, The Miz and Maryse debuted “Total Bellas Bullsh*t,” a scathing satire of John and Nikki’s (almost always) on-camera relationship.

Later in the evening, Tyler Breeze also dressed up as Nikki, for a … different effect. But Miz and Maryse didn’t have to wait long for Nena (yes, their real couple name according to Total Divas fans) to fire back, as John and Nikki were two of the guests on Talking Smack. And if you thought Cena wouldn’t go in on Miz and bring his finest, “serious John Cena voice” promo, you’d be wrong. On an evening where Lance Catamaran went toe-to-toe with Chett Chetterfield, there was no more fitting end to said promo than a Tex Ferguson quote.

And here’s a handy dandy transcript of the meat of the promo, in case you need some help memorizing this diatribe and storing it in your brain alongside the Prototype’s immortal “genetic lunchbox” promo. (Thanks to our friends at Cageside Seats for writing down all these words, including “baby shoe” and “poop.”)