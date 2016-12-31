Roman Reigns seems to be on John Cena’s radar following his viral laughing fit with Kevin Owens. The former WWE champ and current U.S. champ was caught laughing at Owens during a live event, chuckling at his opponent heckling the crowd with the details of his pay and merchandise sales. The entire thing was caught on video and shared online for high entertainment, even prompting Reigns to talk about it himself on Twitter:
One person who didn’t laugh, at least not publicly, seems to be John Cena. Instead, he went ahead and shot back at Reigns with this video:
Sure seems to me like this is gearing up for a Cena-Reigns match at Mania. Which is good, because that means neither will be in the title picture (this match does not need a championship involved) and Cena won’t be taking on Undertaker. I say book it. Reigns-Cena might actually be pretty dope.
Johns Cena Vince’s money machine vs. his “successor” Roman Reigns…
I could get behind this. Might even get Reigns over