The Best Of John Cena

John Cena Calls Out Roman Reigns For Laughing At Kevin Owens Heckling A Fan

#John Cena #Wrestlemania #WWE
12.31.16 5 mins ago

WWE / Twitter

Roman Reigns seems to be on John Cena’s radar following his viral laughing fit with Kevin Owens. The former WWE champ and current U.S. champ was caught laughing at Owens during a live event, chuckling at his opponent heckling the crowd with the details of his pay and merchandise sales. The entire thing was caught on video and shared online for high entertainment, even prompting Reigns to talk about it himself on Twitter:

One person who didn’t laugh, at least not publicly, seems to be John Cena. Instead, he went ahead and shot back at Reigns with this video:

