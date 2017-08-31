Youtube

John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal are two of the biggest names in the history of their respective sports and now they are teaming up for a big project together that has nothing to do with sports … it’s Carpool Karaoke on Apple.

Cena, the 16-time WWE Champion and biggest wrestling star of the last decade is teaming up with Basketball Hall of Famer and five-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal to get in a big car together (they are big dudes) and sing some of their favorite songs.

The Carpool Karaoke series is based off the wildly successful Carpool Karaoke videos that James Corden does on the Late Late Show on CBS. On his CBS show, Corden is the driver with the celebrity (usually a musician) as the passenger. On the Apple series, Corden steps aside and lets the celebrities take over, which leads to some unique pairings such as rock legends Metallica with comedian Billy Eichner and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan with NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

The episode with Cena and O’Neal will air on Tuesday, September 5th on Apple Music.