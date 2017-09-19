YouTube

If you’ve been watching WWE for even an instant, you’re probably very familiar with John Cena. But if you’ve been watching WWE for a decade or so, it’s possible you’re also pretty familiar with his dad, John Cena Sr. The outspoken patriarch of the Cena clan has been a fixture in the New England wrestling scene for a good long while at this point, and every now and then he pops up on WWE television to be part of an angle involving his son.

So perhaps it was inevitable that Cena Sr. would at some point be drawn into the conversation that has continued to swirl regarding Jinder Mahal. While we’re mostly used to the fact that he’s the reigning WWE Champion (although we’re still reeling a little at all the legends he’s held that title longer than), the value and merit of Mahal as champion is something that fans and insiders alike continue to discuss.

Cena Sr. was recently a guest on Boston Wrestling Sports, and he had a lot to say about Mahal. True to form, he also wasn’t too interested in mincing words.