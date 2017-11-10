John Cena’s Hometown Might Be Erecting A Statue Of Him

#John Cena #WWE
11.10.17 2 hours ago

YouTube

John Cena has always proudly hailed from West Newbury, Massachusetts. Those are the mean streets where the 16-time world champion, movie star, and chart-topping rapper cut his teeth, long before he was starring in Hefty commercials with his mother.

There’s going to come a time when Cena gets a statue commissioned by WWE for their traveling Hall of Fame display and Stamford offices. He’ll one day be in bronze, right alongside Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino, the Ultimate Warrior, and whatever is left of the Seth Rollins statue.

But there’s some new developments that indicate Cena’s hometown is also planning on commissioning a statue of the WWE Superstar, and might end up beating his longtime employers to the punch. There are fliers and promotional items being handed out in West Newbury that indicate a statue of the noted jorts enthusiast is on its way.

