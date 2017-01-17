John Cena’s Latest Feat Of Strength Is Squatting An Entire Al Roker

01.17.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

NBC

John Cena continues to be the hardest-working man in show business (or at least the wrestling business), as on Tuesday morning he was once again co-hosting Today, before hitting the private jet and heading off to Smackdown Live in the evening. But luckily, the noted strongman was able to kill two birds with one stone, as he managed to get in a workout while on the air with Today.

As part of a “John Cena Fitness Challenge” segment, Cena showed his co-hosts and some guests some HOT TIPS on getting some HOT BUNS, just like the man himself. Some very good glute exercises were had by all, finishing up with the exercise that Cena lives and dies by: the squat. Hey, even his finisher involves a squat, kind of! Cena exhibited perfect form, as he tends to do, and explained that all you have to do to take it up a notch is add weight, at which point he hoisted the indefatigable Al Roker aloft and proceeded to squat a human man as though he was nothing more than a piece of avocado toast.

Granted, it’s much easier to squat the new, svelte Al Roker than V1(ahhh) Al Roker, prior to the beloved weatherman’s well-known weight loss, but still! I have a harder time picking up this enormous bowl of ice cream I’m definitely not eating instead of trying out Cena’s fitness moves.

