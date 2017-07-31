John Cena Will Be Joining The ‘Transformers’ Film Franchise

There’s no denying that, up until this last underperforming installment (and even then, it still made money), Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise has been an absolute juggernaut. There’s no end to how many of these films might be on the horizon, but we know there’s going to be a Bumblebee spinoff movie that will be set in the 1980s, marking the first thing other than Optimus Prime’s voice that is actually true to the source material.
So what do you do when you need to reinvigorate some life into your franchise? You hire The Rock, of course! But apparently Dwayne Johnson isn’t available, so a different wrestler-turned-actor is going to get a chance to become franchise Viagra.
…
AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA.
Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drago, is Aquaman. I’m not taking Cena in a fight against a Dothraki.
But think of the odds!
So he’s playing King Size Marky Mark, basically?
I am thinking that he will be playing a sort of shell for Mark. Like an Exo-suit made from John Cena. I mean nobodies gonna beat that.
My first thought was Cena is basically the cheaper Marky Mark for films.
Is this going to be a Bumblebee trilogy or will Cena kick out at two?
But will Bumblebee be able to see him?!?
Well I have definitely Cena Nuff Transformers films to last me a lifetime, so this is fitting casting.
Will he be playing a Witwicky?