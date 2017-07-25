Jon Jones Wants To Fight Brock Lesnar (And Box A Heavyweight)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jon Jones is days away from redemption. If he defeats Daniel Cormier, he’ll get back the light heavyweight belt he never lost and will return to the path of greatness that, at one point, seemed impossible for him to divert from. After years of legal troubles and drug test failures, Jones is finally back. Well, probably. At this point in the UFC’s history, who can be sure of anything until the cage door is locked behind the fighters.

Still, Jon Jones is so confident that he’ll beat incumbent UFC light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier, at UFC 214, he’s already looking ahead to his next challenge. A fight that seems impossible, but then, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor seemed impossible.

Jon Jones wants to test his power (“d*ck pills“) against Brock Lesnar’s power (foot cream).

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar. He’s a massive dude and it would be a massive draw. Really big for the sport. It’d be a great challenge that’s a big ol’ boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight though.”

Then, you can see Jones and his coach’s gears turning. Thinking of potential strategies for beating Brock. This all could just be stemming from a fan Q&A, but damn if that isn’t the fight that should be made. I want to see it. MMA fans deserve to see it.

Jones also wants to box a heavyweight.