Jon Jones May Turn Up At SummerSlam To Pressure Brock Lesnar Into A UFC Fight

Jon Jones versus Brock Lesnar in the UFC is a fight both Jones and Lesnar say they want, but whether or not it happens is a question involving a lot of moving parts. There’s Brock’s issues with UFC drug testing organization USADA that include a frozen four month suspension and six month testing period before he can step into the Octagon again. Also an issue is Lesnar’s WWE schedule, which has him busy with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania right when those USADA requirements would be met.

In short, it’ll take a very motivated Brock Lesnar to make a fight with Jones happen. Fortunately, Jon caught the WWE superstar’s attention quite effectively by calling Brock out after winning his belt back at UFC 214. But he’s been much more muted about Brock on a recent media victory lap, telling Good Morning America “I think it may be a while before Brock Lesnar is eligible to fight.”

