We’re not even through the ridiculousness of the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather fight and it feels like a good amount of the attention has shifted to the potential superfight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar. Superfights are the zeitgeist of combat sports now, and they’re damn fun, but we’re seeing burnout when it comes to McGregor/Mayweather. Will we be burned out on the subject of Lesnar vs. Jones days before it goes down?

Maybe. Maybe not. But for now, let’s talk about this fight that will probably never happen (even though we thought McGregor/Mayweather would never happen):

Jon Jones’ coach Mike Winkeljohn hopped on the always entertaining Submission Radio show to discuss Jones’ big knockout win over Daniel Cormier until the conversation naturally shifted to Jones moving up to heavyweight to take on the champ and the beast:

“Well, they’re different type of fighters. Stipe can knock out a horse when he hits them. I’m not saying Brock couldn’t, he’s just slower when he does it. And Brock’s gonna, you gotta get out of the way of Brock when he’s driving forward. So definitely different fights. Do I think Jon thinks he can beat Stipe? Yeah. Do I think he might have said it? Yes. But I like the Brock Lesnar fight for right now. And we need to work on some skills and get some weight on Jon before he fights with Stipe, because I think that Stipe is a harder fight.”

So Wink wants to work to put some weight on Jon Jones. Does that mean this is happening, or will Bones be defending his light heavyweight title? These superfights and their clogging of the divisions, I tell ya.

