Joseph Gordon-Levitt Doesn’t Know Who El Generico Is, But WWE’s Sami Zayn Does

#Joseph-Gordon Levitt
01.03.18 3 hours ago 4 Comments

YouTube

When Joseph Gordon-Levitt isn’t busy having Beastie Boys-themed cameos in Star Wars movies, he runs HitRecord (that’s “hit record” in the sense of pressing the “record” button, not “hit record” in the sense of a hot single).

HitRecord, if you’re unfamiliar is a sort of open-source production company and ersatz social media platform. Creators can use it to post their creations, and fans can help creators and collaborators monetize or fund their projects. Think of it like a combination of Tumblr, Patreon, and Kickstarter. But with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Anyway, one of the creators on that platform is artist Jamie Dee Galey, a wrestling fan who makes comic strips and draws a bunch of wrestlers and wrestling-related art, among other things. For example:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joseph-Gordon Levitt
TAGSEL GENERICOJoseph Gordon-LevittSAMI ZAYN

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP