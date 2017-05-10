Josh Gad Gave An Update On That Gorgeous George Movie He’s Writing

Senior Editor, Sports
05.10.17

Way back in 2015, we found out that Josh Gad and Ryan Dixon were writing a biopic of Gorgeous George for WWE Studios. You’d be forgiven if you forgot all about it, because 2015 was a long-ass time ago, and that’s even before you start calculating it in wrestling years.

Anyway, while you and I may have forgotten about that film, Gad himself has been hard at work on it … in between his numerous acting gigs, of course. This week, Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV was for some reason interviewing Gad aboard an express train in Venice, Italy — because Chris Van Vliet lives some sort of bizarre lifestyle where he travels around the globe to ask people questions about wrestling in unorthodox locales — and Gad revealed that he has just turned in the script for the film.

“We actually just handed in a draft to WWE. It is one of these extraordinary stories that a lot of people don’t know about. Gorgeous George was in many ways the influence for people like Muhammad Ali and for what became WWF and then WWE. He brought villainy to center stage in the world of wrestling and in a way established what we now know as the character performance art that becomes a lot of the world of wrestling. Hopefully in the next year. We’ll see.”

One can imagine that the notes process from WWE Studios is going to be an extremely interesting one, but if all goes according to plan, we might be able to see that Gorgeous George flick as early as next year. Fingers crossed!

