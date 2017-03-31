YouTube/BamaDan197319

Daniel Bryan first stint with the NXT and WWE in 2010 saw him get fired after an appearance on Monday Night Raw on June 7. Bryan, along with other members of NXT (soon to be known as the Nexus), interrupted a John Cena-CM Punk match, destroying Cena and everyone in the vicinity of the ring. That included ring announcer Justin Roberts.

One of the lasting images of that moment is Bryan choking Roberts by pulling his tie around to the back and choking him ringside.

Bryan was released by WWE later in the week for being too violent in the moment before being re-signed later in the year. In his new book, Best Seat In The House, Justin Roberts offers up an explanation for everything that happened that night from his perspective. The full excerpt from the book can be read on Sports Illustrated.