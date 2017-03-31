WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Justin Roberts’ Book Explains What Happened When Daniel Bryan Got Fired For Choking Him

#WWE
03.31.17 28 mins ago 2 Comments

YouTube/BamaDan197319

Daniel Bryan first stint with the NXT and WWE in 2010 saw him get fired after an appearance on Monday Night Raw on June 7. Bryan, along with other members of NXT (soon to be known as the Nexus), interrupted a John Cena-CM Punk match, destroying Cena and everyone in the vicinity of the ring. That included ring announcer Justin Roberts.

One of the lasting images of that moment is Bryan choking Roberts by pulling his tie around to the back and choking him ringside.

Bryan was released by WWE later in the week for being too violent in the moment before being re-signed later in the year. In his new book, Best Seat In The House, Justin Roberts offers up an explanation for everything that happened that night from his perspective. The full excerpt from the book can be read on Sports Illustrated.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanJUSTIN ROBERTSWWE
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP