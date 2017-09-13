Kairi Sane Will Receive A Title Shot After Winning The Mae Young Classic

09.13.17 1 hour ago 9 Comments

Kairi Sane won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament last night on WWE Network. In a match that aired after WWE Smackdown Live on WWE Network, Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of the tournament that has aired on WWE Network over the last month. Sane, who signed a contract with WWE earlier this year after being a star in Japan, was a favorite to win the whole thing and when the night was over, her hand was raised as the victor.

What does Sane get for winning the tournament? She gets that giant trophy that looks like it’s taller than her and she also gets a title shot. Specifically, a NXT Women’s Championship match.

Triple H broke the news on Tuesday night in an interview with ESPN: “On November 18 at the Toyota Center at the next NXT TakeOver, Kairi will be fighting to determine a new NXT women’s champion.”

