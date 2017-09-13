Kairi Sane won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament last night on WWE Network. In a match that aired after WWE Smackdown Live on WWE Network, Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of the tournament that has aired on WWE Network over the last month. Sane, who signed a contract with WWE earlier this year after being a star in Japan, was a favorite to win the whole thing and when the night was over, her hand was raised as the victor.
What does Sane get for winning the tournament? She gets that giant trophy that looks like it’s taller than her and she also gets a title shot. Specifically, a NXT Women’s Championship match.
Triple H broke the news on Tuesday night in an interview with ESPN: “On November 18 at the Toyota Center at the next NXT TakeOver, Kairi will be fighting to determine a new NXT women’s champion.”
Three suggestions:
1. LADDER MATCH. Ember, the Iconic Duo, Ruby, Nikki, and Kairi sounds fun. This would also allow NXT to safely put the title on someone else if they, for whatever reason, didn’t want to pull the trigger immediately on Kairi.
2. NXT holds its own tournament where the winner gets a one-on-one shot for the title against Kairi. It’s…a bit weird considering, but hey, you allow stories to build in the process. Plus, I’d like to see the Iconic Duo somehow get put against each other and how that would play out.
3. Battle Royal? NXT does well with these, so why not?
OH MY GOD PLEASE BOOK FUNAKI AS HER ADVOCATE!!!!!
“Ladies & Gentlemen, my name is Funaki. And I am *indeed* the advocate for the reigning, defending, pirating NXT Women’s Champion: KAIRIIIIIII SAAAAAAAAAANE”
I think the right way to roll Kairi out over the next tapings is to have her run through someone like Aliyah, then move on to someone in the MYC she didn’t face (Abbey? Piper?), then a Ruby level opponent.
I’d be all for a 4-8 person tournament over the next taping to decide the opponent, but what does that do to the Dusty? That’s a lot of tournaments in a short time. Of course, you could always move the Dusty Classic to that dead period at the end of the year where they air a lot of house show stuff already since a good percentage is taped at house shows anyways. And have the finals in Philly instead of Houston. Just spitballing here. I’m assuming all roads lead to Kairi/Ember, which yes please.
I’m not quite sure how they’re going to to determine her opponent as the NXT women’s division is super thing right now. You have Ember, Riot, Cross and …?? (I don’t think The Duo is sticking around)
super thin*
Kairi v. Nikki Cross or I riot
Would you… Ruby Riot?
*Leaves apologetically*
all hail our new adorkable pirate queen