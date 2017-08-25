Kane Strongly Believes In Braun Strowman As WWE’s Next Big Star

08.25.17 2 hours ago

Braun Strowman has impressed a lot of people with his performance this year. After several matches with Roman Reigns over the last six months, two better than expected Raw matches with Big Show that led to a ring breaking moment and his breakout performance at SummerSlam, Strowman deserves a lot of the praise he has received. For us fans to praise him is one thing, but when one of the biggest wrestlers of the last 20 years puts him over in a big way, it shows how well Strowman has been doing.

Kane recently appeared on Jim Ross’ podcast to talk about his current run in the mayoral race in Knox County, Tennessee, but don’t worry: they talked about wrestling, too.

Kane isn’t active in WWE for the time being (he hasn’t officially retired) because of his political aspirations, but in the last few years he got to work with Strowman quite a bit when Strowman was part of the Wyatt Family.

