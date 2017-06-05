Kane Was Asked Whether He’d Consider Being The Rock’s Vice-President

YouTube

Glenn Jacobs, better known to the tights set as Kane, has been missing from active duty on the WWE roster for some time now, as he has been focusing all of his time and efforts on running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He’s already hard at work on the campaign trail after officially announcing his campaign, and has already picked up some serious endorsements.

Of course, you can’t talk about politics and pro wrestling in the year 2017 without bringing up the fact that seemingly everyone and their parents wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to run for President of the United States in 2020. The Rock himself has both seriously and jokingly stated that he is considering doing just that. So maybe the two former (longtime) coworkers might consider hooking up and running on the same ticket? If Tom Hanks isn’t part of the picture in three years, of course.

In a new interview with Bleacher Report, Jacobs was asked whether he’d consider running on the same ticket as The Rock. While B/R didn’t specifically suggest Kane would play the part of the Vice-President on such a ticket … come on, we all know the score. Kane doesn’t seem interested, however, as he’s currently focused on the task at hand.

“Would I run with The Rock? Probably not. … I just want to do a good job as mayor. The local and the state levels are discounted too much. And I’m not devaluing the role of the federal government, but the country is right now in a top-down direction, and I want to be part of the wave that brings it back to a bottom-up nation, starting with the states.”

Of course, 2020 is a long ways away, and Jacobs would be two years into a hypothetical mayoral run at that point. So never say never! After all, Kane would have experience as a political candidate, a dentist, AND a fake Diesel, so he’d be a boon to any political race.