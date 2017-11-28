How Glenn Jacobs Balances His Dual Life As Political Candidate And Pro Wrestling Monster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s a quarter till midnight on a Monday night at Calhoun’s on the River, an upscale barbecue restaurant in Knoxville. Someone steps up to the mic and introduces the man of the hour, a candidate for county mayor. The candidate enters in a nice suit and crisp white shirt, without a tie. He’s a big man of about 50, with red hair and a warm face. He gives a speech about supporting local businesses, about fighting for the people, about how he’s not a typical politician.

It may sound like typical populist rhetoric, but when Glenn Jacobs says he’s not a typical politician, he really means it. If you were somehow at Calhoun’s without knowing who he is, you’d never guess from looking at him that a mere 40 minutes earlier, he was down the street at Thompson-Boling Arena, dressed in spandex and a mask, being beaten with a chair by another giant.

This is a typical night in the life of Glenn Jacobs, the veteran WWE Superstar better known as Kane. Kane has been chokeslamming opponents and controlling fire for 20 years in WWE, but Glenn Jacobs has lived in Knoxville County for more than a decade. He and his wife run a local insurance company, and he does a lot of charity work in the area. So in that sense, Jacobs is a normal mayoral candidate. It’s Kane that makes it seem strange.

