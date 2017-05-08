WWE’s Kane Received His First Major Political Endorsement

05.08.17 1 hour ago

Glenn Jacobs, better known to the world at large as the Undertaker’s burnt brother Kane, is currently on an indefinite hiatus from WWE, as he is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. It’s a real thing that’s happening. He has a campaign ad and logo and everything.

Kane has long been one of the most notable and outspoken libertarians in professional wrestling, and last week he picked up an endorsement from another very notable libertarian: former Presidential candidate and current United States Senator Rand Paul.

Paul’s endorsement, via Rare.us:

