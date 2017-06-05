Kenny Omega’s Future Goals Involve A Major WWE Superstar

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re almost half a year removed from the months and months of speculation about whether then-red-hot free agent Kenny Omega would leave New Japan and the Bullet Club behind and jump ship to WWE. Omega, of course, opted to remain with New Japan, re-signing for another year and possibly beyond, and he could very well be positioned as the face of the company as they attempt to expand into California and the rest of North America beginning in 2018.

Omega is never far away from WWE discussion, however, as people keep taking his moves, and his connection to WWE main event players runs very deep. During a recent appearance on the LAW — Part 1 of which you can see above — Omega discussed what his future goals would be other than becoming IWGP Heavyweight Champion in New Japan. His answer (or at least his one dream opponent) is sure to make a lot of wrestling fans very, very happy: he still has AJ Styles in his sights.

“Right now, I’m 100% content with where I am because I would love to be the driving force behind New Japan in the global market. However, generally, I’m just guided by how I feel, where my heart’s at and where I’m needed, if that makes sense. I’m not gonna lie, there are things that I haven’t been able to do that I would love to do at some point in time. One of those things is, I really feel I need to have a high stakes main event with AJ [Styles]. I really feel I have to. I’m not sure where it will be, I’m just saying that it’s always in the back of my mind.”

Sure, we’re still probably most of a year — at the soonest — away from seeing the two Bullet Club leaders go toe-to-toe again. That’s if it ever happens at all. But he wants it, and that’s always at least half of the equation.