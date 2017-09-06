Kenny Omega Has Suffered An Injury And Will Miss Some New Japan Dates

YouTube

It’s possible that no one in professional wrestling has had a bigger or more important year than Kenny Omega. The inaugural IWGP United States Champion was not only part of the first six-star match in wrestling history, but he went on to have two more six-star matches during his trilogy with Kazuchika Okada.

As one of the main faces of New Japan, Omega has been turning heads and making believers out of everyone from Steve Austin to Roseanne Barr. And while he’s been going all-out in most of the matches people have seen him in this year, he’s also doing his best to work smarter and safer.

Unfortunately, we’ve all just learned that The Cleaner is human, after all. The leader of the Bullet Club has sustained an injury and will be missing some upcoming dates.