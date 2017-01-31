Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Wore Touching Tributes To Victims Of The Quebec City Shooting During Raw

01.30.17

Quebec City experienced a brutal hate crime Sunday night when a lone, white gunman opened fire on Sainte-Foy’s Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec during evening prayer service. The attack killed six people, and injured eighteen others, five of whom remain hospitalized. Candlelight vigils were held across Canada Monday night to pay tribute the multiple victims of the mosque shooting.

WWE’s Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, both Quebec natives, honoured the victims of this tragedy during WWE Raw in their own way, by wearing black armbands emblazoned with white fleurs-de-lis on a patch of blue (representative of Quebec’s flag, for all our non-Canadian friends who might be wondering).

#SamiZayn heads to the ring with a tribute to #QuebecCity on his arm. #WWE #Raw

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

Sami, who is of both Syrian and Canadian descent, sent out this tweet of solidarity with the Muslim community in Quebec:

