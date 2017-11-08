Youtube

The best friend duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have become one of the most entertaining parts of WWE’s Smackdown brand in the last few months. Zayn’s shocking heel turn during KO’s Hell in a Cell match win over Shane McMahon led to Zayn turning heel for the first time in WWE. Since then, Zayn has become an obnoxious jerk who Owens has called his “guardian angel” while the two men have worked together as best friends to be a thorn in the side of the faces on the roster.

While everything appears to be good for the duo on camera, there apparently was some issue with them behind the scenes because WWE has sent them home from the second leg of Smackdown’s European tour. The Smackdown crew flew to Europe last Wednesday, and will return to the United States after their Sunday show in Florence, Italy.

It was reported by PWInsider that Owens and Zayn were sent home following Tuesday’s Smackdown taping in Manchester, England and that it was confirmed by multiple sources. They note that there are “conflicting reports” about why the two men were sent home, but they were definitely sent back to the United States today.