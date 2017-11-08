The best friend duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have become one of the most entertaining parts of WWE’s Smackdown brand in the last few months. Zayn’s shocking heel turn during KO’s Hell in a Cell match win over Shane McMahon led to Zayn turning heel for the first time in WWE. Since then, Zayn has become an obnoxious jerk who Owens has called his “guardian angel” while the two men have worked together as best friends to be a thorn in the side of the faces on the roster.
While everything appears to be good for the duo on camera, there apparently was some issue with them behind the scenes because WWE has sent them home from the second leg of Smackdown’s European tour. The Smackdown crew flew to Europe last Wednesday, and will return to the United States after their Sunday show in Florence, Italy.
It was reported by PWInsider that Owens and Zayn were sent home following Tuesday’s Smackdown taping in Manchester, England and that it was confirmed by multiple sources. They note that there are “conflicting reports” about why the two men were sent home, but they were definitely sent back to the United States today.
Kayfabe isn’t completely dead yet.
“We don’t want to speculate on what that could be.”
…..but that’s like 90% of what this site is.
Nope. I refuse to believe there’s any chance that KO might not be part of every SDL show and network special! I am going to tell myself that Vince is angry at the European crowds and he’s decided to punish them by taking away the best part of the shows.
Was it Zayn’s McMahon impersonation?
Was Cena added to the SS match to either 1: bury this story or 2: take a spot that would have gone to either Owens or Zayn next week?
Seems weird that they would not name Cena on TV instead of a story the next day
John Canton is the worst form of ‘journalist’ ever. The stories on WithSpandex have bombed since you’ve taken this guy on
Couldn’t agree more. He uses SO MANY words to say SO VERY LITTLE. Jesus, it takes two solid paragraphs before he actually gets to the part we want to read. His articles are completely lifeless.
You think these are bad, you should read his “Raw Reports”. Oh boy, they made that old SDL reviewer look like Charles Dickens. Dude spends the who review just recapping the match move for move, then adds an “analysis” which usually always starts with “I like this match because it was good.” Wooof
Business for themselves? The Kevin Owens Show is happening!
Everyone tried to tell you Kevin was a bad influence! But seriously, I hope this is something that doesn’t affect long term plans. Always been two of my favorites and was very intrigued where their angle was going.