Kevin Owens’ WWE DVD Set Is Reportedly Already A Massive Success

We’ve been looking forward to the Kevin Owens WWE DVD ever since it was first announced . It seems like we weren’t the only ones. The DVD was released on Tuesday, and fans are already having some difficulty finding it, because it’s selling out everywhere. This is happy news about a WWE DVD for a change, as the last news we reported was about the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff matches being left out of the collector’s set

PWInsider reports that the Owens DVD and Blu-Ray has even sold out for people who pre-ordered it, as some who pre-ordered have received alerts saying Amazon is out of stock and they won’t receive their copy for over two weeks. Right now, the Amazon page for the DVD says “temporarily out of stock.”

It’s also doing well at brick-and-mortar stores, as well. PWI also made calls to three different New York Best Buy locations on the day of the DVD’s release, and all three were sold out. This seems like very good news for Owens’ popularity and continued presence on WWE television.

The DVD features a full Owens documentary, which is always awesome thanks to the crack WWE editing and video package department. It also features 13 of Owens’ WWE career highlight matches, from his first match in NXT all the way up through his WrestleMania 33 match against Chris Jericho. The Blu-Ray features four additional matches, but of course all of that is a moot point if you can’t get your hands on this bad boy in the first place.