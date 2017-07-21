Kevin Owens Revealed His WrestleMania Main Event Dream Opponents

If you’ve been following along for a while, you’ll know that pretty much as long as he’s been in WWE, Kevin Owens has been lobbying to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It came close to happening this year, but then Goldberg. But Owens has had his match against Lesnar now, losing in around three minutes at a Madison Square Garden show. It seems like the dream of Owens vs. Lesnar at a WrestleMania may be dead, but Owens has moved onto other goals.

Owens still believes he’ll main event WrestleMania one day (and you really have to believe that, or else you’ll never get there). So if he no longer has visions of Brock Lesnar F5ing in his head, who does he most want to face in that hypothetical main event? Well, you’ve probably already guessed one of his choices.

In an interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Owens was asked who he feels would be the “perfect” main event opponent for the biggest show of the year.