If you only have a passing familiarity with the name “Kris Wolf,” you probably know her as the weird wolf-themed wrestler based out of Japan. If you have more than a passing familiarity with her, there’s a strong chance that she’s one of your favorite wrestlers. And if you’re not familiar with her at all, well guess what? She’s probably about to become one of your favorite wrestlers.

We got a chance to sit down and talk with Kris last week, when she was in the United States for some big joint shows put on in Southern California by RISE Wrestling, AWS, and Wolf’s home promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find out firsthand how one goes about becoming a literal wolf.

WITH SPANDEX: How do you explain Kris Wolf to people? Because you’re literally a wolf, and you like to eat children —

Kris Wolf: I like to eat everybody.

You’re an equal opportunity devourer.

Exactly.

But how do you explain Kris Wolf, honestly?

Kris is a feeling. It’s a feeling in your heart and in your gut. That was it. There’s nothing else.

I wanted to ask you about how you started your journey as a pro wrestler because you have sort of an unorthodox story, I think. You didn’t really come to it the way a lot of wrestlers come to pro wrestling. Take us through your journey.

Well, I was born of my mother.

Maybe fast forward a little bit.

Well, uh, I guess the general direction of that started when I first came to Japan. Like, I came to Japan to get over a broken relationship. I was gonna get married; didn’t work out. That sucked. I didn’t know what to do, so I went to visit my friend here in Japan, rented a bicycle and a tent, and cycled from Nagata to Hiroshima. Somewhere along there, I pieced myself together. I think it’s over, like, almost 2,000 kilometers, so that’s enough time to figure shit out. And I had that feeling of, like, “You know what? Doesn’t matter. I can do anything. I’m okay by myself.” And just keep going.

So I was like, “Well, f*ck being a photographer in America, I’m gonna stay in Japan.” And the easiest way to stay in Japan is to become an English teacher. So I did that. I taught English, this is the scary part, I taught English to elementary school kids and junior high school kids.

I thought you were gonna say the easiest way to stay in Japan is to become a wrestler.

That is the farthest from the truth. But I [taught] for about a year and a half, and decided, “Meh, not for me. I have all this energy still and I don’t feel like I’m being fulfilled. I don’t know what it is, but I’m missing something.” So I quit my job in Saga, Japan, which is like, in the middle of nowhere, down south. And I again cycled from Saga to Tokyo. That time, it took about 14 days. Traveling only by night, because during the day was far too hot in the summer. Anyways, fast-forwarding again. Too slow, Kris, too slow.

So what did you learn on those long bike rides?

I mean, again, it just reinforced that as long as you keep moving, you can get through anything. ‘Cause when you … between Saga and Tokyo, there’s like, so many f*cking mountains, and I was going on a fixed gear bike … Yeah, my legs were pumped. Which is probably why they’re massive now.

But it just further enforced in my mind that no matter how hard it gets, as long as you keep moving, you make distance from that spot that you started from. And I had taken a friend, who had no experience long-distance cycling, along with me. And she made it, you know. She was actually on my other bike. I don’t know why I was collecting bikes, but I was like, “Ha, this one’s nice. I can afford it now.” Whatever.

But I made it to Tokyo, and you know what, in order to stay in Tokyo, I got a job teaching English because it’s an expensive city. I did that for about six months, yeah, almost six months. And I decided again, “You know what? If I’m gonna do anything, I’m gonna really completely quit teaching English.” And I just did. I moved into a share house, living off of my savings. I found a YouTube job for teaching English. So if you see me on an English learning channel, that’s the other thing I did. I think that one got up to 40,000 subscribers.

Our bossman did not know how to monetize that shit, so we had to shut down. I mean, how do you … I don’t know, startups in Japan are kinda hard. Anyways, landing at the same time that I started doing this YouTube stuff, I found wrestling. Funnily enough, on YouTube.

It’s a good place for it.

Yeah. Oh man, YouTube has a pretty big thing in my life, doesn’t it? So my friend mentioned becoming a pro wrestler and I was like, “What? What is that? Let me just investigate this.” I looked up “Joshi puroresu” on YouTube and up came some Stardom videos. One of the first videos I saw was Yoshiko versus Natsuki Taiyo and then after that Kairi Hojo versus Act Yasukawa. And, you know, just all of these people. And I couldn’t help but think, “God, how are they still alive? This is a job? Can I … What?”

So I did further investigation, found the main website, which is all in Japanese. Sent a terribly translated by Google message to the administrator, and it was just like, “How do I become a pro wrestler? My name’s Kris. Thanks.” And they’re like, “Well, first please come to a show and meet with the promoter, and you can learn more there.”

Went to a show, saw it live, was on the edge of my seat the entire time, like, “Please don’t die.” And it was even more decided in my mind that, “God, I wanna do this.” So, when he asked me, “Are you sure you wanna go through with this?” And I was like, “Yes.” “Well, you can start training with us and if or when we think you’re ready, you can take a test. And if you pass that test, then you become a pro wrestler.” And I’m like, “Sweet, let’s do it.” And that began my journey with that.

For six months or so, I was straining with Stardom with Fuka [Kakimoto], who trains all of the green girls. And yeah, six months in, they offered me the test. I said yes. Three days before my test, I got hit by a car door on my way to work.

Oh no.

I know. I know.

Like, somebody opened a car door on you while you were on your bike?

Yeah. The taxi. Didn’t pull over to the side and was just like … I never get mad, but I remembered that day, I was screaming, “I HAVE A TEST.” And he was just like, “I don’t understand English. I’m so sorry.” And I’m trying to calm down, because I know it’s not helping me, but I have to go to the hospital. And like, my face is swollen for a bit, but no major scars.

I had also, actually, gotten hit by a car door at the same place in my face when I was living in San Francisco, so I was just like, “Well.”

So what about your personality just as a human being made your friends be like, “Hey, you should be a pro wrestler?”

I don’t know. I didn’t think about that. ‘Cause I was telling them that I wanted something that was stimulating. Something physically stimulating, too, because I felt so bored just teaching. And a lot of them said to be a personal trainer, or to be a stuntman. And then someone was like, “Yeah, what about pro wrestling?” I think maybe … I don’t know. Maybe it’s ’cause I make a lot of faces and I like to make big noises, so.