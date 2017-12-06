McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 17: Kris Wolf

Kris Wolf

If you aren’t already familiar slash in love with Kris Wolf, I’ll let the bio from her personal site explain who she is:

Hi! My name is Kris and yes, I am a wolf trapped in a human’s body. I live in Tokyo and roam the streets looking for meat. When I’m not eating meat, I recently started wrestling for Stardom, a joshi-pro wrestling group located in Tokyo.

In other words, if you don’t love Kris Wolf, get your shit together and start loving Kris Wolf. We had a chance to talk to her about being a wolf, her unconventional path to becoming a joshi star, getting hit by car doors at the worst possible time and keeping your brain okay. She’s the best, even though I’m 99% sure she wanted to eat us the entire time.

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.