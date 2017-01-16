Kurt Angle Will Headline The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

On Monday, WWE announced that Olympic gold medal winner and former multiple-time world champion Kurt Angle will be the big name to “main event” this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class when WrestleMania 33 rolls into Orlando in April.
The first two (reported) names in the Hall of Fame class – Rick Rude and Diamond Dallas Page – had already been leaked, as well as a big batch of names including tag team legend Christian and NXT onscreen general manager William Regal that were rumored for inclusion, but now that the company has officially announced that Angle will be the biggest name this year, you can expect other official announcements to follow in short order.
Angle has been rumored to be headed back to WWE for several years now, but now that this announcement has been made, a reunion between Angle and WWE is academic. A Hall of Fame induction and a potential return at WrestleMania in April would be a heck of a start to the year for the The Wrestling Machine.
Angle was the fifth WWE Grand Slam Champion, including one reign as World Heavyweight Champion and four runs as WWE Champion. He has spent the past decade in TNA, where he was the second ever TNA Triple Crown winner and a six-time TNA World Champion.
Wish they would have left it for a surprise. The pop would have been crazy when his music hit
It still will be.
Announcing it means people will tune in and getting hundreds of thousands of more viewers is more important than popping a bunch of people. Besides, the pop will be immense knowing it or not.
Do we think he is for sure getting a match? Can’t recall any active HOF members
Shit, I thought he’d be a surprise Rumble entrant.
I know they do it for the ratings, but I always like legit surprises, like when Shane came back and nobody saw it coming. It’ll be nice to have Kurt back no matter what, but IMO if you drop surprises without warning, it’ll make people feel like “I have to tune in every week so I don’t miss anything”. If you announce stuff ahead of time Yeah you’ll get a ratings boost that episode but it’ll also put people in the mindset of “I don’t have to watch unless they tell me something big will happen”.
Am I excited about this? It’s true, it’s true!
Angle was an amazing performer and I’m so glad this worked out. “You deserve this!” is a chant we hear all the time, but yes, he definitely does deserve this.