Kurt Angle Will Headline The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

On Monday, WWE announced that Olympic gold medal winner and former multiple-time world champion Kurt Angle will be the big name to “main event” this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class when WrestleMania 33 rolls into Orlando in April.

The first two (reported) names in the Hall of Fame class – Rick Rude and Diamond Dallas Page – had already been leaked, as well as a big batch of names including tag team legend Christian and NXT onscreen general manager William Regal that were rumored for inclusion, but now that the company has officially announced that Angle will be the biggest name this year, you can expect other official announcements to follow in short order.

Angle has been rumored to be headed back to WWE for several years now, but now that this announcement has been made, a reunion between Angle and WWE is academic. A Hall of Fame induction and a potential return at WrestleMania in April would be a heck of a start to the year for the The Wrestling Machine.

Angle was the fifth WWE Grand Slam Champion, including one reign as World Heavyweight Champion and four runs as WWE Champion. He has spent the past decade in TNA, where he was the second ever TNA Triple Crown winner and a six-time TNA World Champion.