Kurt Angle Tried To Explain Why He Was Cleared To Return To A WWE Ring And Daniel Bryan Wasn’t

#WWE
11.28.17 29 mins ago

Youtube

Kurt Angle’s return to WWE has been one of the best stories of the year. After leaving the company in 2006, Angle returned triumphantly to headline the 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony, then he was named the General Manager of Raw the night after WrestleMania. In October, he finally had his first match back in WWE, as he teamed with The Shield’s Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to beat five adversaries.

The other General Manager in WWE is Smackdown’s Daniel Bryan, who has spoken openly throughout the year about how he intends to wrestle again and last week said how he wants to face AJ Styles if WWE ever clears him.

Bryan also knows WWE may never let him wrestle again, so that’s why he has no problem teasing matches against the likes of Ring of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanKURT ANGLEWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP