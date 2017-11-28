Youtube

Kurt Angle’s return to WWE has been one of the best stories of the year. After leaving the company in 2006, Angle returned triumphantly to headline the 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony, then he was named the General Manager of Raw the night after WrestleMania. In October, he finally had his first match back in WWE, as he teamed with The Shield’s Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to beat five adversaries.

The other General Manager in WWE is Smackdown’s Daniel Bryan, who has spoken openly throughout the year about how he intends to wrestle again and last week said how he wants to face AJ Styles if WWE ever clears him.

Bryan also knows WWE may never let him wrestle again, so that’s why he has no problem teasing matches against the likes of Ring of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes.