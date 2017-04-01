Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As is his calling card, Kurt Angle once again delivered at a major wrestling event. Did the Olympic-certified American hero meet expectations at the WWE Hall of Fame? Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true.

Orlando’s Hall of Fame ceremony saw an impressive collection of performers being enshrined with the WWE/TNA warrior capping off the evening. 12 Rounds star (and WWE title magnet) John Cena had the honor of inducting Angle which was framed as Kurt “coming home” to the WWE. Did Cena’s words and the accompanying video package stir feelings in Kurt Angle? Oh, it’s t– Wait, we already did that gag. Apologies. Yes, Kurt seemed genuinely touched by the whole affair.