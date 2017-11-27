Kurt Angle Explained Why His Leg Was Taped Up At Survivor Series

WWE Network

Kurt Angle recently made his long-anticipated return to the ring in WWE in a pair of matches. First he was a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns at TLC, and although his comeback was a very important and emotional moment for Angle, the match didn’t exactly set the world on fire.

Next up was Survivor Series, where Angle was part of Team Raw and didn’t have to put on Shield gear, although he DID augment his classic in-ring getup with a Raw shirt and some very snazzy patriotic mittens. He also appeared with his right leg very heavily bandaged, which definitely raised some eyebrows.

That Survivor Series main event was even less well-received than Angle’s first match back, although that had very little to do with Angle and more with how the 5-on-5 elimination match was put together. Still, there were questions about how many more matches we might expect out of the Olympic hero and Hall of Famer.