Kurt Angle Didn’t Realize He Had Met Finn Bálor Before WWE

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
06.12.17

YouTube

Kurt Angle is firmly ensconced as the general manager of WWE Raw, but there’s still a lot of speculation and scuttlebutt that he’ll eventually return to the ring for a final match or even a final stretch run of matches. Keep hope alive. Angle himself has a long list of opponents he’d love a chance to work with in today’s WWE, and the list from fans is even longer.

One of Angle’s dream opponents is a young man he calls one of the top three talents in the world, Finn Bálor. Angle has actually known Finn for over a decade, first running into him back when they were both working in Japan. But hilariously, so much time has passed (and Finn has changed so much) over the past handful of years that when Bálor tried to re-introduce himself to Angle in WWE, the Olympic hero didn’t recognize him and very nearly blew him off.

Angle explained in an interview with Metro:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFINN BALORKURT ANGLEWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP