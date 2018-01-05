Yesterday, we reported that the flu that kept Enzo Amore from competing on Raw would also keep him out of WWE’s upcoming Facebook Watch-exclusive Mixed Match Challenge, and that he would be replaced by current Raw GM Kurt Angle.
We may have jumped the gun on that, though, as it turns out what Kurt meant was that he, as acting GM, would have to find a replacement for Enzo Amore. Or at least, that’s what we’ve been told the tweet means, via the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
So, if you’re like me and hoped to see Kurt Angle and Asuka just absolutely wrecking everyone, or teaming up and cosplaying as Sasha Banks like when he joined the Shield, you’ll have to manage your expectations.
Now the question becomes: who is going replace Enzo after all? My list of preferred competitors is as follows:
Woken Matt and Bayley just to see her go full fangirl please.
…they’re gonna put her with Jason Jordan because they hate her, aren’t they?
You must partner Curt Hawkins with Asuka!
“We may have jumped the gun on that, though, as it turns out what Kurt meant was that he, as acting GM, would have to find a replacement for Enzo Amore. Or at least, that’s what we’ve been told the tweet means, via the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.”
And by everybody in the comments section who read the tweet and then applied common sense. I was going to congratulate Uproxx for only taking a day to realize what everyone else did immediately, but if WON hadn’t broken that hot scoop, I guess they’d still be insisting Angle was competing in the tournament.
FWIW, Wikipedia has Elias as one of the 3 voting options, along with Jason Jordan and Samoa Joe. Dunno how legit that is
Joe & Asuka as a team please.