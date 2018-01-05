Kurt Angle May Not Be Wrestling In WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge After All

Yesterday, we reported that the flu that kept Enzo Amore from competing on Raw would also keep him out of WWE’s upcoming Facebook Watch-exclusive Mixed Match Challenge, and that he would be replaced by current Raw GM Kurt Angle.

We may have jumped the gun on that, though, as it turns out what Kurt meant was that he, as acting GM, would have to find a replacement for Enzo Amore. Or at least, that’s what we’ve been told the tweet means, via the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

So, if you’re like me and hoped to see Kurt Angle and Asuka just absolutely wrecking everyone, or teaming up and cosplaying as Sasha Banks like when he joined the Shield, you’ll have to manage your expectations.

Now the question becomes: who is going replace Enzo after all? My list of preferred competitors is as follows:

