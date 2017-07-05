YouTube

If Kurt Angle is known for one thing, it’s that he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck. If he’s known for two things, it’s that he’s one of the all-time greats in the ring as a pro wrestler. And if he’s known for three things, the third is probably that he’s one of the very best comedic actors and performers that wrestling has ever seen.

Now that Angle is a regular part of WWE as Raw’s general manager, it seems like today’s Superstars would want to plumb the depths of the rich Angle mine (so to speak) of wrestling and character knowledge. Probably don’t need advice on how to win the gold with a broken neck, but if he offers that up as well, you should listen. You just never know.

In an interview with The Dallas Observer, Angle named names on who has specifically come to him to sit under his learning tree. And the three people he lists are just delightful, and some of the brightest parts of WWE’s current product.