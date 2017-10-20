Kurt Angle Will Make A Last-Minute In-Ring Return At WWE TLC

Ever since news first broke early this year that Kurt Angle would finally be returning to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, fans have been speculating and dreaming about when (if ever) he would return to the ring, and who he might face if (or when) he finally did. The fantasy booking and dream opponents were numerous, and Angle himself has been saying loudly and often to anyone who would listen that he’d love to get back in the ring and mix it up.
But no one, not in a million years, would have anticipated Friday’s sudden news that Angle is going to be in Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. News came out via WWE.com that he would be replacing Roman Reigns in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match main event that initially pitted the Shield of Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose against the fivesome of the Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, and Kane.
So now Angle will team up with Ambrose and Rollins to take on five men, including two of the biggest monsters in the company, in a TLC match. That’s a hell of a re-introduction to a WWE ring.
So.
– Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, and Jojo are out with spinal meningitis
– Roman Reigns out for undisclosed medical reason
– Kevin Owens out for undisclosed personal reason
– Nia Jax off the road for still undisclosed reasons
– Gravity forgot Neville and he’s currently in low orbit or something
– Broke-ass held-together-with-superglue Kurt Angle is wrestling in a TLC match.
Who replaced Jimmy Jacobs with the writers of the SAW franchise?
Where did you see KO being out?
Picked up Angle in my fantasy league as soon as I saw the news. Super stoked.
I think Kurt will be very protected in the TLC match. He’ll probably be working “King of Safe Style” The Miz for most of it.
Mumps proving to be a dominant stable.
Is it an actual TLC match? What would they be reaching for then?
Hand sanitizer.
+1 @specialkaos … I laughed aloud.
Imagine three weeks ago if someone told you that Kurt Angle would be making a surprise in-ring return because the crowd was going to shit on anyone else who WASN’T Roman?
what the hell??????????????
If Roman’s out, and Kane doesn’t really have a stake in the match… Yankem right outta there!
+1 that was a solid dad joke right there. Also, makes sense.
Is this a bit? Did you guys change April 1st?