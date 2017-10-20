Kurt Angle Will Make A Last-Minute In-Ring Return At WWE TLC

YouTube

Ever since news first broke early this year that Kurt Angle would finally be returning to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, fans have been speculating and dreaming about when (if ever) he would return to the ring, and who he might face if (or when) he finally did. The fantasy booking and dream opponents were numerous, and Angle himself has been saying loudly and often to anyone who would listen that he’d love to get back in the ring and mix it up.

But no one, not in a million years, would have anticipated Friday’s sudden news that Angle is going to be in Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. News came out via WWE.com that he would be replacing Roman Reigns in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match main event that initially pitted the Shield of Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose against the fivesome of the Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, and Kane.

So now Angle will team up with Ambrose and Rollins to take on five men, including two of the biggest monsters in the company, in a TLC match. That’s a hell of a re-introduction to a WWE ring.