Kurt Angle Joined The Shield And Went Through A Table At TLC

Senior Editor, Sports
10.22.17 2 Comments

WWE Network

The entire pro wrestling world got thrown for a loop on Friday, when the sudden news broke that Kurt Angle would be making his WWE in-ring return after not having wrestled in the company for 11 years. Yes, on just two days’ notice, Kurt Angle would be in a main-event Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at the TLC pay-per-view.

The reason for Angle’s sudden return was due to a last-minute reshuffling of the card, because Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt had to be removed from the event. There is a meningitis virus spreading backstage, and all members of the WWE roster are currently being tested to make sure they’re not infected.

Despite this frightening news, fans were understandably looking forward to this new-look TLC card, and for the return of Kurt Angle. Angle’s last match on the indies came back in March, and he’s spent the past decade wrestling in TNA and Japan, among other places. Still, everyone was on pins and needles wondering what sort of crazy stuff the man might get up to in a TLC match.

TAGSKURT ANGLEWWE TLCWWE TLC 2017

