WWE Issued A Statement On LaMelo Ball’s ‘Inappropriate Language’ During Monday Night Raw

06.27.17

If you missed Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, you missed LaVar Ball and his sons Lonzo and LaMelo guest starring in one of the most bizarre, nonsensical segments in recent memory.

The bit was supposed to be about The Miz wanting to form a partnership with the “Big Baller Brand.” Instead, WWE gave the Balls a live microphone on live TV during primetime, so the interview featured wacky running, shirtless karate and a couple of n-bombs.

As you might imagine, WWE is freaking out about that this morning. The LA Times reached out to WWE for a statement, and this is what they had to say:

