WWE Raw

If you missed Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, you missed LaVar Ball and his sons Lonzo and LaMelo guest starring in one of the most bizarre, nonsensical segments in recent memory.

The bit was supposed to be about The Miz wanting to form a partnership with the “Big Baller Brand.” Instead, WWE gave the Balls a live microphone on live TV during primetime, so the interview featured wacky running, shirtless karate and a couple of n-bombs.

Lamelo Ball saying "Beat that nigga ass" on WWE while Lavar bounces off the ropes the best thing I have seen on WWE since Jeff Hardy at WM17 pic.twitter.com/g3Myt255q8 — ♿️IG♿️ALLER♿️RAND (@yeezvz) June 27, 2017

As you might imagine, WWE is freaking out about that this morning. The LA Times reached out to WWE for a statement, and this is what they had to say: