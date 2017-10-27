Youtube

This year has been a year of growth for WWE’s “Ravishing Russian” Lana as she has evolved from being a manager for her husband Rusev to becoming a legitimate in-ring competitor. In her current role on WWE’s Smackdown Live, Lana is a mentor of sorts for her friend Tamina, who she is trying to assist by making her more ravishing like Lana is.

Earlier this year, Lana challenged Naomi for the Smackdown’s Women’s Title, which included three title matches that she lost. While Lana isn’t considered to be as good as most of the women on the main roster in terms of in-ring work, she is trying hard and did well enough that she didn’t embarrass herself. Plus, she does have a lot of star power and is very good at getting a reaction from the crowd whether she’s cheered or booed.

Lana is also a part of Total Divas on E!, which returns with a new season next Wednesday. In promoting the show, Lana did an exclusive interview with EOnline talking about how Nikki Bella helped her when she thought about leaving wrestling.