Legendary Memphis Wrestling Announcer Lance Russell Has Died

Sad news out of Memphis on Tuesday morning as absolutely legendary professional wrestling announcer Lance Russell has died at 91. Is it possible to think someone who’s 91 years old died too soon?

If you talk to anyone who’s ever announced in any capacity in pro wrestling and is worth their salt, they’ve been influenced by Russell’s work. He was sort of the Vin Scully of wrestling, calling the action in one form or another from 1959 to 1997. You may have seen his work in NWA Mid-America, the Continental Wrestling Association, WCW and in basically any notable non-WWE Jerry Lawler clip.

On October 1, Russell’s son had asked for thoughts and prayers, as Russell was “really struggling” with a variety of health problems. The news was broken on the legend’s Twitter.

Hey All, wanted to share the sad news that dad passed away this morning. You all have been a blessing in this difficult time. Thank You!!! — Lance Russell (@MemphisLance) October 3, 2017

It didn’t take long for an outpouring of love and condolences from the wrestling community, including many of Russell’s peers and the people he influenced most.