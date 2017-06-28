Getty/WWE Raw

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featured a guest appearance from LaVar Ball, pro basketball’s weirdest stage dad, in a segment with The Miz built around gangly running, topless tai chi and hilariously peppered-in racial slurs from teenagers with live mics.

One WWE employee who loved the segment is David Otunga. The former wrestler and color commentator has been on movie sets since the most recent brand shake-up, but he keeps up with Monday Night Raw and told TMZ that even though the bit went “off the rails,” he thought it was the most entertaining segment of the night.