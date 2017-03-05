WWE Hall Of Famer Lita Made A Surprise Return To The Ring

Twitter

Amy Dumas, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Lita, parted ways with the company that made her famous back in December, shortly after she stopped being featured on the WWE Network shows she was hosting. She had been more involved with WWE since her Hall of Fame induction, being a trainer on Tough Enough and even unveiling the new Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 32.

But she certainly hasn’t wrestled in a match in a good long while. That all changed on Friday night at MCW Pro Wrestling in Joppa, Maryland. Lita had been booked for a fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing and was announced as being a guest referee in a six-man tag team match between Bruiser and The Hellcats and manager Andy Vineberg’s stable The Winner’s Circle.